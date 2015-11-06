Jessa Duggar Seewald Gives Birth To Baby Boy

And the Duggar family just keeps on counting...
Jessa Duggar Seewald has given birth to a baby boy, TLC confirmed today. The baby is the first child for her and husband Ben Seewald, who wed last year. His name has not yet been revealed.
We have a baby....BOY! #BabySeewald arrived today! Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, take a look back at Jessa'...Posted by Jill & Jessa: Counting On on Thursday, November 5, 2015
In fact, the first week of November is a busy time for the couple. They celebrated their first anniversary on November 1, which also marked their original due date. Jessa also turned 23 on November 4, and delivered her baby the next day. Maybe Hallmark will give them a discount?
People confirms that the baby boy weighed 9 lbs. 11 oz. and measured 21 1/2 inches long. The proud parents have wasted no time in sharing photos of their little boy. Additional photos will soon be available on the family's blog.
OPENER IMAGE: Getty Images Entertainment.
