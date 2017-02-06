Mandy Moore & Shane West Had A Walk To Remember Reunion & We’re Crying

Just over a week after posting some heartwarming messages in honor of the 15th anniversary of A Walk To Remember, stars Mandy Moore and Shane West reunited with director Adam Shankman for one more celebration. The actress first took a video of the get-together on her Instagram story Sunday night before posting a photo on her feed.
"Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around," Moore captioned the selfie. "Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full." West, who played opposite Moore as Jamie's tortured lover, Landon, is equally as nostalgic. He commemorated the film's anniversary with a special message of his own.
"It seems it's the 15th anniversary of the little engine that could....A Walk To Remember," he wrote. "Time flies ? Your love and support for this film will always put a smile on our faces. THANK YOU." Both Moore and Shankman followed suit, posting equally adorable photos alongside some of their favorite memories.
15 years ago I was so proud to release this very special movie I got to direct called #AWalkToRemember. It was my second directing job, and I will never forget the joy we had making it. I will ever be indebted to everyone involved. Especially @nicholassparks and my beloveds @mandymooremm and @theshanewest what's y'all favorite scene?
"It was my second directing job, and I will never forget the joy we had making it," Shankman said of the film. "I will ever be indebted to everyone involved."
Moore opened up the floor to the fans by asking for their favorite scenes, which ranged from when Jamie sang to Landon in the school play to when he gave her a tattoo. But if we're being honest, that whole movie is our favorite. Here's to 15 more years of Jamie and Landon!
