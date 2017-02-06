Holland Taylor & Sarah Paulson Exchange Love Notes Over Twitter

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are by far the cutest couple on Twitter. Though Valentine's Day is still a week away, they're already sharing love notes of sorts in the form of tweets. A fan tweeted at Taylor, "you were right and fact is that Sarah Paulson is beautiful! Look at her! She deserves the best, of course, you too!" Taylor replied, "She looks sensational!!! LOVELY... and poor me, as usual, I'm working on the east coast as she wows 'em out west!" "Sweetest ONE!" Paulson responded. Their followers can't take all the cuteness.
@MsSarahPaulson @HollandTaylor most iconic couple— kris (pinned tweet!) (@rupaulsons) February 5, 2017
@MsSarahPaulson @HollandTaylor Holland you saw my tweet and Sarah answered you, I'm so happy, you are so cute!?— victoria (@opsmypaulson) February 5, 2017
@MsSarahPaulson @HollandTaylor Can I be honest? You're so beautiful together. Seriously, I want what you have♡— jellybean (@DaphnePenelope) February 5, 2017
Paulson announced her relationship with Taylor last March by telling The New York Times "I am in love," and they've been vocal about their affections ever since. At the Emmy's, Paulson told the camera, "If you're watching, Holland Taylor, I love you." She responded via a characteristically effusive tweet, "If I'm watching...?? If I'm WATCHING??? YES, I'm watching--!!! good LORD! ... I LOVE you!!!"
