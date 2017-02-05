Whether You Love Or Hate Corinne On The Bachelor, This News Will Break Your Heart

When given an opportunity like this, I always "ask for" or "wish" good to come to others first before asking and wishing on myself. Health wealth and happiness for my family and close friends is something I never leave out. Today I got home from a long trip and the first call I got was that my dads parents (my grandparents) got into a terrible accident and are both in the hospital. For the first time in my life I felt my heart stop. Ive never had a situation like this happen to me before as I have all four of my grandparents still in my life (thank gd) my yiayia and papou will be okay in a few weeks but this was really a wake up call. Don't let life's antics get in the way of what is really important because you never know what can happen in the blink of an eye. Everyday is a gift. So blessed. So thankful. ??❤ #familyfirst

A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:19pm PST