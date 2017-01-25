We Finally Know Why The Bachelor‘s Corinne Was Wearing An Engagement Ring

In a photo posted this weekend by Instagram star "girl with no job" Claudia Oshry, Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios is wearing an engagement ring. People wondered if this meant Olympios, the season villain, won and is engaged to Bachelor Nick Viall. But Oshry says it was all a joke. "We were hanging out Friday night and, since I just got engaged, I was letting everyone try my ring on," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "We were having so much fun, taking photos, drinking — we didn’t even realize until every website was calling me and writing it up!" Olympios's mom said the same thing: "It was the comedian's ring. They did it as a spoof! Actually, it's the comedian who's engaged. It's Claudia's ring. They wanted to do a little skit thing. A spoof." This doesn't mean Olympios has lost The Bachelor, as many might wish. But it does mean we don't yet know whether she's won.
Advertisement