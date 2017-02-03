Get those tissues ready: The final season of Girls is upon us, hitting the small screen on February 12. The show's cast wrapped up the series with their last premiere party in New York last night, and they certainly went out with a bang. Staying true to their red carpet style from past premieres, the actresses have slayed step-and-repeats from start to finish over the past five years.
For starters, they've always made time for their group leg kick photo opp, which works equally well with a high leg slit or above-the-knee dress. But we're struck by how their fashion choices has evolved over the years. Taking a look back at all the red carpet action is an excellent way to kick off the final season on a high note (er, heel).
Leading lady and Refinery29 Un(Cover) star Lena Dunham has perhaps been the most fun to watch, especially last night, when she topped off her run of premiere looks with a metallic Todd Oldham ensemble that certainly did her character Hannah proud. However, costar Jemima Kirke remained the most consistent over the years, upholding those Old Hollywood glam vibes we've come to know and love from her. Ahead, join us in reliving the fashion from last night's final Girls premiere, all the way back to the gowns that started it all.