Leading lady and Refinery29 Un(Cover) star Lena Dunham has perhaps been the most fun to watch, especially last night, when she topped off her run of premiere looks with a metallic Todd Oldham ensemble that certainly did her character Hannah proud. However, costar Jemima Kirke remained the most consistent over the years, upholding those Old Hollywood glam vibes we've come to know and love from her. Ahead, join us in reliving the fashion from last night's final Girls premiere, all the way back to the gowns that started it all.