February 14 is quickly approaching — and has some of us racing to pick up extra rose quartz stones before the Valentine's Day blues strike. (Or, as some of us like to call it, Singles Awareness Day.) You may be considering hunkering down with your love spells and healing heart mantras — something the stone is said to strengthen — but we have an even better idea. Enter: BH Cosmetics' Rose Quartz Brush Set.
Instead of holing up in your apartment with your stones and a running loop of This Is Us on the TV (a solid Saturday night plan on any other weekend, if you ask us), we suggest using rose quartz in a different way. Instead, go out and celebrate Galentine's Day with your besties or hit up that tapas place you've been dying to try on your own. Either way, this nine-piece set will inspire you to get out of the house. While you might not feel the same kind of energy from these marbleized handles — sorry, they're not real rose quartz — playing with the soft bristle brushes will make up for it. The best part? The set comes with nearly every brush you could ever need — all of which are perfect to fight the good fight next week. Plus, at $14 for the entire set, you'll have budget left over to take your fine ass out on a date with friends. Who knew makeup brushes could practically make your V-Day plans for you?
BH Cosmetics Rose Quartz 9-Piece Brush Set, $14, available at BH Cosmetics.
