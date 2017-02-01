By now, fans of This Is Us have grown accustomed to the many twists and turns of the show's story. Yet one burning question remains: How will Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the family patriarch, die? Actor Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson in the hit NBC drama, knows the answer to this question. But will he divulge? He teased the answer during a recent interview with Glamour. "We have to know because it sort of informs how we relate to our present, knowing what our past was. So we know the story, and we know the pieces will be parsed out throughout the course of this season into the future," he says.
Alas, (unsurprisingly) mum's the word. It's common for actors in a series to know only part of the narrative as to bar plot twists from leaking to the masses. Now that we know Brown and the rest of the fam know the full story, who knows? One can hope for a spoiler, right? Anything to lessen the coming heartbreak of TV's weepiest show. This Is Us returns with a new episode February 7.
