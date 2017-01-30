Late last night, while many of us were still teeming with delighted confusion over Winona Ryder's facial expressions and other such SAG Awards happenings, Milo Ventimiglia responded to a tweet. The This Is Us star got candid when actor Ryan Rottman enthused over the show. "If your [sic] not watching This Is Us do yourself a favor and get on it ASAP!! @MiloVentimiglia is phenomenal. Way to go brotha."
If your not watching This Is Us do yourself a favor and get on it ASAP!! @MiloVentimiglia is phenomenal. Way to go brotha. @ThisIsUsNBC— Ryan Rottman (@RyanRottman) January 30, 2017
Ventimiglia then responded, "Appreciate that bud. Just read the season finale. Holy shit hang onto your loved ones you're gonna need a hug. MV"
Appreciate that bud. Just read the season finale. Holy shit hang onto your loved ones you're gonna need a hug. MV https://t.co/sUu5KX77di— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) January 30, 2017
But bro, we didn't even ask for that emotional cliffhanger. Ignorance is bliss. A simple "Thanks Man!" would've sufficed. Now, we demand details! How is it that the weepiest show on television (and available to binge on Hulu; newbies watch at your own risk) is now getting...even weepier? Milo, can you at least give us a happy spoiler, too? Will papa William make a miraculous recovery? Fans also let out a collective oh nooo! over the reveal.
@MiloVentimiglia @RyanRottman @ThisIsUsNBC Nooo! This show already makes me soo emotional as it is.— Jess (@Mindofa20S) January 30, 2017
@MiloVentimiglia @RyanRottman @ThisIsUsNBC R u offering to hold us n dry our tears?Hope so~lol!Truly an amazing show-my absolute favorite!— Angelita Pedelty (@Agirl19) January 30, 2017
Ventimiglia stopping by the Refnery29 offices, box of tissues in hand, might just make us feel prepared to sit through this gut-wrenching season finale.
