This Intergalactic Shadow Palette Is Making The Solar System Cool Again

✨👽🌙🌌 #Swatchday! @bhcosmetics #galaxychic palette in all its shimmery glory 😍 I usually use these colours with @maccosmetics #fixplus, because when I want something as bright and fun as this I want to get the most out of it! But as you can see from the arm swatches, they really don't need any help. ❤️❤️

A photo posted by R O B Y N K A Y L A (@robynkaylamakeup) on May 18, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT