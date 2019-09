This Intergalactic Shadow Palette Is Making The Solar System Cool Again

It's probably been a while since you've had a heavy discussion about the solar system. And it's unlikely that you've ever really associated it with beauty — unless you were looking to the sky for Halloween inspiration . However, there's now an eyeshadow palette taking over Instagram, and it'll have you completely starry-eyed even if you were the kid who refused to memorize that mnemonic about the planets.Here's why: The BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Eyeshadow Palette contains 18 colors, all inspired by outer space. All of the planets are there — minus Pluto, of course — plus shades inspired by the Milky Way, sun, and an eclipse. Every single one is so cool, and we can't look away. Check out the swatches for yourself below.