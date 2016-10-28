This Intergalactic Shadow Palette Is Making The Solar System Cool Again

It's probably been a while since you've had a heavy discussion about the solar system. And it's unlikely that you've ever really associated it with beauty — unless you were looking to the sky for Halloween inspiration. However, there's now an eyeshadow palette taking over Instagram, and it'll have you completely starry-eyed even if you were the kid who refused to memorize that mnemonic about the planets.
Here's why: The BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Eyeshadow Palette contains 18 colors, all inspired by outer space. All of the planets are there — minus Pluto, of course — plus shades inspired by the Milky Way, sun, and an eclipse. Every single one is so cool, and we can't look away. Check out the swatches for yourself below.
✨👽🌙🌌 #Swatchday! @bhcosmetics #galaxychic palette in all its shimmery glory 😍 I usually use these colours with @maccosmetics #fixplus, because when I want something as bright and fun as this I want to get the most out of it! But as you can see from the arm swatches, they really don't need any help. ❤️❤️
Makeup artists are even uploading photos to Instagram demonstrating how they've used the palette. From the perfect cat-eye to some extreme intergalactic looks, we're completely transfixed.
As you can see, the sky is the limit with this galaxy palette. The kit usually retails for $20, but if you act fast, you can snag it on the BH Cosmetics website for $12. Talk about a stellar steal.
