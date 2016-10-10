For plenty of people on Halloween, your costume is more about what you've got on your body (or how little you've got on your body — are we right?). But for those who love us some glitter and face paint, the holiday is all about pushing the envelope with our beauty looks, and All Hallow's Eve is prime time for us to show off our skills.
So this year, we decided to bring out the big guns. Working with makeup artist Michael Anthony, who is king of fanciful, artsy, "damn-can-you-believe-he-did-that?" looks, we dreamt up a quartet of beauty ideas that will blow your mind. The best part? No crazy clothing required.
Click through to find your perfect costume. And start practicing — these makeup looks aren't for the faint of heart.
