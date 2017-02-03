Everyone Else Can Go Home Because Buxom Is Launching Plumping Lip LINERS

And guess what: They're really good! With just one swipe you’ll realize these new arrivals are unlike anything you’ve used before. Classic lipliners can be drying and are often too thin to cover much ground. But these are soft, glide right on, and add that extra oomph you’re looking for. Plus, the formula is crazy long-lasting. What's more, the pencil is dual-sided. Opposite the chubby pencil you'll find a brush to help you contour your lips and add definition where necessary. Basically, this will be your new go-to when you want an alluring lip look.