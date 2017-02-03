Everyone Else Can Go Home Because Buxom Is Launching Plumping Lip LINERS

When you think of the makeup brand Buxom, it's likely that its ultra-sexy lip products come to mind first. Makes sense: The glosses are out-of-this-world shiny, the lip creams are plumping and pigmented, and together, they’re pretty damn unstoppable. Well, get ready to up the sultry even more. Enter: Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner.
And guess what: They're really good! With just one swipe you’ll realize these new arrivals are unlike anything you’ve used before. Classic lipliners can be drying and are often too thin to cover much ground. But these are soft, glide right on, and add that extra oomph you’re looking for. Plus, the formula is crazy long-lasting. What's more, the pencil is dual-sided. Opposite the chubby pencil you'll find a brush to help you contour your lips and add definition where necessary. Basically, this will be your new go-to when you want an alluring lip look.
Click through our slideshow to peep every color available in the new, innovative formula. Sultry gaze not included.