After making their relationship Instagram official — and then deleting the evidence — Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are keeping fans on their toes by posing for pictures with a newborn baby. Before you start calling the couple mom and dad, know it's definitely not their baby, but it certainly hints at the status of their relationship. Earlier this week, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, posted a shot that showed him holding a very tiny baby. "Uncle Abel," he captioned the sweet pic of his manager Tony Sal's new bundle of joy. What you may notice is that the photo doesn't include Gomez, but as Teen Vogue points out, Gomez was also on hand for this very special meeting. There's even a photo to prove it. Sal posted a collage on Instagram that highlights all those who came to visit Sal and his wife actress and model Rima Fakih. Take a closer look at the upper left photo and you'll see Gomez holding the newborn next to a peace sign-giving Tesfaye. In case there was any doubt who it was, Sal even tagged Gomez in the shot. So yes, it is definitely her and yes, these two are definitely getting serious. Not just Italian vacation serious, but "I'm going to meet your manager's newborn baby" serious. Celebratory hospital visits are a whole other level. It's basically one step up from picking someone up at the airport. Basically, it's time to stop thinking these two are Hiddleswifting us and just accept the fact these two are for real.
