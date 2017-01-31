Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went far from "the hills" for their most recent date. Many people save a trip to Italy for a major wedding anniversary, but Gomez and The Weeknd decided to jet off to the European country less than a month after they were first spotted out, reports E! Online. The former Disney Channel star and the "In The Night" singer were spotted visiting Michelangelo's statue of David at Accademia Gallery Museum before heading to dinner, which sounds like a scene from an Audrey Hepburn movie and not actually real life. Alas, when you're two young, hip music moguls, it is real life. It also gets better — for the celebrity couple, that is, and not those of us seething with jealousy at home. After leaving Florence, the pair headed to Venice, where the pair took a boat ride around the city's famous canals. Just in case you need a suggestion for your next Tinder date. Want to check out pics from the excursion? E! Online has you covered where Instagram does not. SelGo posted — and then quickly deleted — a video from the pair's romantic journey, perhaps because she wants to keep the relationship as private as possible. Or, maybe, it's to spare her followers further envy. Gomez and her alleged new boyfriend first stepped out in early January in Los Angeles. The pairing was both random and controversial, considering that the R&B singer had recently ended things with Bella Hadid, who floats in the same social circle as Gomez. Any perceived "controversy" over their alleged relationship doesn't seem to bother the singers — then again, can much bother you while on vacay in Italy?
