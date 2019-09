You’ll Barely Recognize These Too Faced Lipsticks From 1998

It’s hard to think of a brand that's cuter, more playful, or as pink as Too Faced. But that hasn't always been the case. When it was founded in 1998, the cosmetics company shot to fame because of eight lipsticks . The only difference: They are completely unrecognizable compared to the dozens of formulas we know and love today. And thanks to co-founder Jerrod Blandino, who just teased a video featuring seven of the OG lipsticks, he just gave us the best kind of Throwback Thursday.