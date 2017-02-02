You’ll Barely Recognize These Too Faced Lipsticks From 1998

It’s hard to think of a brand that's cuter, more playful, or as pink as Too Faced. But that hasn't always been the case. When it was founded in 1998, the cosmetics company shot to fame because of eight lipsticks. The only difference: They are completely unrecognizable compared to the dozens of formulas we know and love today. And thanks to co-founder Jerrod Blandino, who just teased a video featuring seven of the OG lipsticks, he just gave us the best kind of Throwback Thursday.
At first glance, you might think this belongs to a brand that doesn’t even exist anymore. The packaging is silver, with thick horizontal stripes. Scrolled across the base reads, "Too Faced." It also seems as though these launches were all about metallics. Each of the colors — including a pink, red, champagne, navy blue, purple, bronze, and violet — have an iridescent finish. Naturally, fans are blowing up the comments section begging Blandino to bring back the iconic shades in an anniversary gift box of some sort. And honestly, we wouldn't put it past the sneaky co-founder to deliver the goods.
