Nobody but President Donald J. Trump knows what goes on inside his own head, but thanks to his dedication to Twitter, we're afforded glimpses into that presidential psyche pretty often. But also thanks to his Twitter addiction, there is a trail of receipts that can bite Trump back when he least expects it. Case in point: Back in 2013, Trump slut-shamed Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. According to BET, Trump called the Howard Stern Show after the game and said, "When Beyoncé was thrusting her hips forward in a very suggestive manner [...] if someone else would have done that it would have been a national scandal. I thought it was ridiculous [...] I thought it was not appropriate." At the time, Trump acknowledged that he seemed to be the only one who thought anything of it. Where he saw scandal (let's be clear, this was no Nipplegate), others saw a very strong demonstration of fierceness and the reunion of Destiny's Child. "There’s been no mention of it," Trump added. "So, obviously, it must not have been so bad. She gets a pass." Trump was so proud of himself, he even retweeted a link to BET's article. Now let's be real. This isn't the only time Trump's said some questionable things about women. In addition to his now-infamous Access Hollywood hot-mic moment with Billy Bush, he also had some choice words for Kate Middleton (via Twitter, naturally) when paparazzi snapped pics of her sunbathing. Don't let this walk down memory lane foul your Super Bowl festivities, however. This year's Halftime Show performer, Lady Gaga, may have dropped a major bombshell with an Instagram post this morning. Could a single emoji be that telling? We'll find out this Sunday. Just in case you want to relive that spectacular 2013 Halftime Show show right now, we've got you covered — and we don't blame you.
Advertisement