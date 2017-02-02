Warning: This Ingrown Hair Removal Video Is NOT Easy To Watch

If you’re weak of stomach or faint of heart, turn back now before it’s too late: This ingrown hair-plucking video is definitely not for you. Who is it for, exactly? Well, if you can’t seem to get enough of Dr. Pimple Popper, or if watching the removal of a pore strip in slow-motion is your idea of fun, then you’re going to love what we’re about to show you. That, or you’re going to feel the urgent need to vom. There is no in between.
Watch above as an unidentified man uses a pair of tweezers to extract what may very well be the longest ingrown hair of all time from his face. The removal process goes on for an entire minute — that’s how long it takes for this guy to get the hair out of his face. It just goes on and on and on. Witnessing it is an experience, to say the least. Which brings us to our number one question: How does this happen? Also: How long has it been growing for? Why has it taken this long for it to be addressed? We may never find out — and honestly, that's probably for the best.
