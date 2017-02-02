How To Stream The Super Bowl In All Its Gaga Glory

Whether you're in it for the football, the food, the strange commercials, or the halftime show, all are valid reasons to tune in to the Super Bowl this Sunday. If anything, do it because you know that your Twitter and Facebook will be blowing up with news about the game — and what Gaga's wearing. Here's what you need to know: The Super Bowl officially starts at 6:30 p.m. EST. Luke Bryan is kicking things off in Houston with the national anthem. At halftime, Lady Gaga will take over with what is sure to be a jaw dropping and possibly political performance. If you're watching on TV, tune in to Fox. You can also stream the game for free, no TV credentials required, at FoxSportsGo.com and via the Fox Sports Go app (free for iOS and Android). For an early peek at the halftime show, you can watch exclusive videos and rehearsal footage online at PepsiHalftime.com. Get ready, Little Monsters — it's going to be a good one.
