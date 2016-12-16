A puppy monkey baby walks into a Super Bowl ad and launches a GIF for the decades. Before 2016, who would have thought that those three words (puppy monkey baby) could be put together and result in one of the most googled GIFs of the year? Apparently, only Mountain Dew, creator of bizarre, anthropomorphic TV spots.
If there's one thing that can make you laugh, cry, and, at times, question humanity, it's a viral GIF. A GIF may only take seconds to create, but it can be one of the most accurate ways to express how you're really feeling via text. Can an emoji really compare to dat boi? Questionable.
Ahead, the 10 GIFs that ruled Google searches in 2016. We really don't want to know what the person who created puppy monkey baby dreams about at night.
If there's one thing that can make you laugh, cry, and, at times, question humanity, it's a viral GIF. A GIF may only take seconds to create, but it can be one of the most accurate ways to express how you're really feeling via text. Can an emoji really compare to dat boi? Questionable.
Ahead, the 10 GIFs that ruled Google searches in 2016. We really don't want to know what the person who created puppy monkey baby dreams about at night.