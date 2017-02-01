This Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, which I assume means the fifty-first Super Bowl, and not that the game is happening on Long Island. And thus ends my knowledge of football, because sports fan or not, we are all gathering together on Sunday to do more than just cheer on teams from different cities. Sure, some of you will be doing that, but plenty of us will just be there for the food. In anticipation of this hallowed eating holiday, Google has released the top-searched Super Bowls snacks by state. The list ranges from sweet to savory, to the slightly weird (chickpea soup, really, Maryland?), but one thing's for sure: if the United States could throw a Super Bowl party, it would be lit (and several states would be more than happy to bring wings). To see what the top Super Bowl food is in your state, scroll down. If you don't feel like DIY-ing on the big day, check out our favorite Trader Joe's snacks for game day, no googling required. Alabama: Porchetta
Alaska: Spinach Quiche
Arizona: Corn Bread Cake
Arkansas: Cheese Dip
California: Cupcakes
Colorado: Queso Dip
Connecticut: Cupcakes
Delaware: Chili
District of Columbia: Italian Meatballs
Florida: Spinach Artichoke Dip
Georgia: Pico De Gallo
Hawaii: Grilled Liempo
Idaho: Simple Cheesy Creamy Mac And Cheese
Illinois: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Indiana: Pulled Pork
Iowa: Artichoke Dip
Kansas: S’mores Dessert
Kentucky: Bean Salsa
Louisiana: Creamy Shrimp Crabmeat And Spinach Dip
Maine: Spinach Caesar Salad
Maryland: Chickpea Soup
Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan: Hamburger Slider
Minnesota: Chili
Mississippi: Sweet Potatoes Shepherd's Pie
Missouri: Chili
Montana: Buttermilk Biscuits
Nebraska: Chicken Wings
Nevada: Cake Pops
New Hampshire: Taco
New Jersey: Buffalo Wings
New Mexico: Fried Jalapeno Poppers
New York: Jalapeno Poppers
North Carolina: Buffalo Wings
North Dakota: Jalapeno Poppers
Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
Oklahoma: Oven Mac N Cheese
Oregon: Tater Tot Casserole
Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rhode Island: Bean Dip
South Carolina: Pepperoni Dip
South Dakota: Creamy Chicken Casserole
Tennessee: Buffalo Chicken Appetizer
Texas: Football Cupcakes
Utah: Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Casserole
Vermont: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Washington: Baked Chicken Wings
West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball
Wisconsin: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies
