Since making her Disney Channel debut playing "Girl with ice cream" on Hannah Montana, Noah Cyrus has made an effort to stay out of the public eye, despite being part of a very famous family. But now, hot off the success of her new single, Make Me (Cry), the 17-year-old is ready to take on the entertainment world.
Her first step? Shedding her "baby sister" image for something more edgy. Sure, Cyrus is still in high school, but she's no stranger to the red carpet, and she doesn't play it safe — which is good news for those of us watching. She's had orange color, double buns, and blunt bangs. And she's also a big fan of doing her own makeup (how rare is that in Hollywood?). We caught up with the songstress earlier this week to get the inside scoop on her favorite (and not-so-favorite) looks over the years. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.