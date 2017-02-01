This Dating App Raised $50,000 For Planned Parenthood

Given that the demand for IUDs has increased rapidly within the last few months, it would seem that we need Planned Parenthood now more than ever. But with promises from the GOP to defund the women's reproductive health organization, Planned Parenthood's future looks uncertain, galvanizing plenty of people to step forward to help in any way they can — with protests, donations, and now, swipes. On January 26, Bumble, the dating app known for its female-first approach, announced that for that day, it would donate $0.10 to Planned Parenthood for every match made on Bumble BFF, its feature dedicated to helping people find friends. And in that day alone, Teen Vogue reports, the app raised nearly $50,000. Given Bumble's track record of putting women first, it's not surprising that it would choose to support Planned Parenthood. "We quickly realized that even though we may all differ in political and religious opinions, we were completely united in our strong passion to stand up for affordable healthcare for women," a Bumble spokesperson told Teen Vogue. "Affordable and accessible healthcare is something we see as a women's issue, and we feel it is our social responsibility to use our platform of incredible users for good and to create positive changes in the world." The company acknowledged in its announcement that while not everyone shares the same political beliefs, many of us want to protect women's healthcare. "This isn't a political post," the statement reads. "Our team is a mixing pot, some of us are republicans, some are democrats, some are independents, and some aren't even from America, but every single one knows how important it is for women to have safe and affordable healthcare. At the end of the day, women's rights are fundamental rights." Bumble told Teen Vogue that the company raised $43,879 after a total of 438,790 matches, but rounded its donation up to $50,000 because of the overall huge increase in matches made that day. While the future of reproductive rights remains uncertain, we can take comfort in the fact that so many have been moved to action, including states that have stepped up to protect reproductive health care. And if you're worried, there are a few things you can do to take action, too.
