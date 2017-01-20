Bumble Banned A User For Fat-Shaming

Bumble sets itself apart from other dating apps by putting women first — and the app proved just how far it was willing to go to show that it stands behind its message. After a user posted a Bumble horror story to Elite Daily's weekly column Boom, Ghosted, the app messaged her and let her know that the guy in question would be banned. It started off well enough. The user says that she and the man in question hit it off and they actually went on a date. She even thought that the date went pretty well. From there, it was radio silence. The woman was being ghosted. That's not unheard of, but what happened next was definitely out of the ordinary. The user told Self, "I found a new Bumble profile he made. He added in at the bottom, "Pleeeeease don't be fat in real life." The profile was identical, save for that fat-shaming footnote. While it doesn't call her out specifically, she felt like the timing was too coincidental. "Like, ummm, excuse me? I know it could have been about someone else, like from his hometown, but the coincidence is a little sketchy to me," she said. "So now, I want to publicly roast him for being a misogynistic pig. And by the way, I'm not actually fat. I can just squat, like, 200 pounds, so I have pretty thick thighs." Bumble actually saw the post when it was published on Elite Daily, and someone from the app reached out to the post's author and wanted to connect, so that they could find the man and ban him. Candice Jalili, the author of the post, received confirmation that the user had been banned from the app after a few emails. Bumble has its code of conduct outlined pretty clearly on its website: "We’re a very diverse community. This means you should respect other people’s beliefs, interests, and property while on Bumble. You should behave the same way on Bumble as you would in real life." Banning a single person may not seem like such a big deal, but it sets a strong precedent: fat-shamers and those looking to put others down on Bumble will not be tolerated. We hope other dating apps are taking note, because this should be the norm, not an exception.
