Being a woman on a dating app can have its drawbacks (to say the least), so it's good to know that at least one app has your back when it comes to harassment and sexist trolls.
Bumble, known for its female-first approach (requiring a woman to make the first move), has directly called out an annoying finance bro who went off on a woman who asked what he does for a living.
When the woman, Ashley, matched with the aforementioned finance bro, Connor, on the app, she started the conversation with a simple question: "What do you do?"
She couldn't have predicted that the question would trigger a rampage from Connor, who said he was "tired of girls like [her] who shamelessly attempt to pry into [his] career," according to screenshots of their exchange, when they're really just trying to find out the kind of "money/earning potential" he has.
Connor, who has had it with "entitled, gold-digging whores," told Ashley that she can take her "$40,000 account manager job & ASU degree elsewhere" because his "$300,000 job and Notre Dame finance degree" have no use for her. He also wanted her to know that he does not "prescribe to this neo-liberal, Beyoncé, feminist cancer which plagues society."
Bumble, thankfully, was having none of his tantrum.
"Dear Connor," the company wrote in an open letter published on its blog, "It has been brought to our attention that you lost your cool on one of our female users named Ashley. She made small talk; you felt personally attacked. She mentioned her work day and asked about yours; you assumed that she was prying into your financial status."
It continues, brilliantly, "Take a seat, because this concept may blow your mind. Women nowadays work. It’s happened over time, we know, but a vast majority of women from our generation have jobs," the letter said.
"We hope that the hate and resentment welling up inside of you will subside, and you'll be able to engage in everyday conversations with women without being cowardice to their power," the Bumble Hive wrote. "But until that day comes, Connor, consider yourself blocked from Bumble."
The company succinctly signed off with "#ImWithAshley #LaterConnor."
You can read the letter in full and see more screen grabs of Ashley and Connor's conversation on Bumble's blog.
The dating app has a zero-tolerance policy for certain content, including "language which could be deemed offensive or is likely to harass, upset, embarrass, alarm or annoy any other person," or "is abusive, insulting, or threatening, or which promotes or encourages racism, sexism, hatred or bigotry."
While these policies are common across dating apps, Bumble's call-out of this finance bro sends a clear message: Take your sexism and get off our lawn.
#LaterConnor, indeed.
