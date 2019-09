Bumble, thankfully, was having none of his tantrum."Dear Connor," the company wrote in an open letter published on its blog, "It has been brought to our attention that you lost your cool on one of our female users named Ashley. She made small talk; you felt personally attacked. She mentioned her work day and asked about yours; you assumed that she was prying into your financial status."It continues, brilliantly, "Take a seat, because this concept may blow your mind. Women nowadays work. It’s happened over time, we know, but a vast majority of women from our generation have jobs," the letter said."We hope that the hate and resentment welling up inside of you will subside, and you'll be able to engage in everyday conversations with women without being cowardice to their power," the Bumble Hive wrote. "But until that day comes, Connor, consider yourself blocked from Bumble."The company succinctly signed off with "#ImWithAshley #LaterConnor."You can read the letter in full and see more screen grabs of Ashley and Connor's conversation on Bumble's blog The dating app has a zero-tolerance policy for certain content, including "language which could be deemed offensive or is likely to harass, upset, embarrass, alarm or annoy any other person," or "is abusive, insulting, or threatening, or which promotes or encourages racism, sexism, hatred or bigotry."While these policies are common across dating apps, Bumble's call-out of this finance bro sends a clear message: Take your sexism and get off our lawn.#LaterConnor, indeed.