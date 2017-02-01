Blac Chyna Got An Old-School Family Portrait With Her Kids (& No Rob)

Blac Chyna must have made Olan Mills' day. Though the reality star has shared countless photos, videos, and Snapchats of her two children, her latest photo shoot is something entirely new — because it's so old-school. She went and booked a portrait studio session with Dream and King Cairo. And no, she did not invite Rob. Tell us this doesn't give you flashbacks of rocking white tights and ruffles galore as your mom dragged you, kicking and screaming, into JCPenney.
Jokes aside, it is a sweet family photo. Big brother King Cairo, Chyna's son with Tyga, looks excited and appropriately doting. His diamond grill is absent, and you can tell he's trying so hard to keep that adorable smile on-point. Dream, meanwhile, is, as one commenter noted, the spitting image of father Rob Kardashian. This one's going right in a frame and being placed on the mantlepiece. Don't forget to send a 4x6 copy to Grandma Kris.
