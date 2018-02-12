14 Sexy Ideas For An Exciting Valentine's Day

Boxes of chocolate, red roses, and romantic dinners may be the PG symbols of Valentine's Day, but if you ask me, the best part of the Hallmark holiday is the X-rated element: sex. Making the time for totally hot sex can be a great way to show your partner how much you care for and appreciate them.
If you're spending Valentine's Day with someone, chances are you've already entered the bone zone. While regular sex with a partner can be fantastic, it's also easy to hit a stride. We discover what we like and stick with it, which can oftentimes mean regularly opting for quickies. Sure, quickies can be hot — hello, public bathroom sex — but Valentine's Day gives people a chance to plan. And trust me, scheduled sex doesn't have to mean boring sex.
"Having planned sex allows you to mindfully plan a night of uninterrupted connection," says Rena McDaniel, clinical sexologist. "How often do we give ourselves that gift?"
Not enough. But I'm here to help you change that this Valentine's Day. From the Japanese bondage art of shibari to bringing dessert into the bedroom, here are 12 Valentine's Day sex ideas that are worth planning for. And don't forget to check back, as I will be updating the list with even more sexy ideas as the day inches closer.