There's no denying that tensions have been high over the last few months, but if there's one thing we can celebrate, it's the growing inclusivity of the beauty community. Hijabi women are getting mainstream beauty recognition, the hair aisle is becoming de-segregated, and trans women are being featured in boundary-breaking ads.
And in the last year especially, we've seen another major shift: the celebration of male YouTubers. Young men like James Charles and Lewys Ball are being honored with massive cosmetics campaigns — proving that a love of makeup knows no gender.
But, in an industry that's long excluded people of color, it's important to note that white men are not the only ones leading this charge. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite men of color who are swiping and blending with the rest of them — shattering outdated beauty standards in more ways than one.
Some of these fellas have YouTube followers in the millions, while others are up-and-comers — either way, you're going to want to hit "follow," STAT.