The First Three Minutes Of This Rings Teaser Will Terrify You

It's hard to believe that The Ring, a remake of the Japanese horror film Ringu, was released more than a decade ago. Last year we questioned, in a world without videotapes, is The Ring still frightening? In 2017 we'll soon get our answer. The newest trailer for Rings (now plural), just dropped — and it looks terrifying. Disgusting-looking fluids seeping from the crevices of a plane? Check. Aviophobia triggers? Check. That creepy video of Samara climbing out of that well, with Cousin It hair and the intent to kill us all? Check, check...check! Watch the intense trailer below. Rings is in theaters nationwide this Friday.
