Given all the Oscars buzz surrounding La La Land, we'd venture to say we'll be seeing plenty of beauty inspiration based on the film these next few weeks. (Because let's be real, it can't be Disney or Beauty and the Beast all the time, right?) So far, there's been dreamy nail polish collections aptly named after the rom-com. And now, Lucy Hale is seemingly paying homage to the movie, too — or at least that's what we'd like to think. Today, the Pretty Little Liars actress posted a star-studded boomerang of her gray-meets-blue manicure, and it's about as close to an ode to as it gets. The caption called out the city of stars with a simple, "LaLa Land themed nails," and tag out to Beverly Hills-based salon, esNAIL LA. And while it's safe to say Hale switches up her nail polish almost as much as her hair color — she recently stepped out wearing a deep forest green — we're going to consider the starry nail change our favorite new way to kick the winter blues. We wonder if Emma Stone will cop it come the Academy Awards?
