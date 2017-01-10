A Beauty And The Beast Nail Polish Exists — & We Need It Now

Most '90s babies can appreciate the significance of Disney's animated films. And if you were alive in 1991, chances are you had Beauty and the Beast on the mind for years thereafter. Now — with the classic story making its comeback on the big screen with the help of Emma Watson and Josh Gad — we’re reliving our collective childhoods.
But there's a new way to show off your Disney fandom that doesn't require notebook stickers and T-shirts. Instead, nail brand Morgan Taylor and Gelish are launching a Beauty and the Beast polish collection, so you can pay tribute to the film, the grown-up way. Filled with seven new colors — from a pale pink to a transformative, metallic overlay — the "Romance Lights The Way" set also includes shade names that flash back to the award-winning soundtrack, transporting us right into Belle’s world. Plus, if Morgan Taylor's dreamy Cinderella launch from last year is any indication, we're sure this nostalgic co will be a hit.
Even if this doesn't pull at your Disney heartstrings, we'd bet the spring hues will. Click ahead to check out every limited-edition shade, but take note: Once it's gone, it's gone for good. So set your alarm for February, when the collection launches on the Morgan Taylor website, for a mani look you can wear to the movie.
