You Have To See Emma Watson’s New Hair Transformation

Who here can't wait to see Emma Watson’s big-screen return in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast film? Yeah, we can't either. It’s not only our favorite childhood Disney film come to life, but the release means we’ll get to see more of the ever-stylish Watson on the red carpet in the coming months.
Today, we’re getting an early treat on both accounts, because within the past 24 hours, the actress teased the film’s poster on her Instagram and stepped out with a bold new hair look that’s more dramatic than what we’ll likely see in the movie.
After sticking with a warm honey-blond for the past few months, Watson turned up at an NYC event last night with a deep-brown shade. Though her hair was styled in a romantic updo, with face-framing curls, the warmed-up hue is more Audrey Hepburn than Belle. And it couldn’t be more flattering. We may have to wait until tomorrow for the full-length world premiere of the Beauty and the Beast trailer (the film opens in March), but it hardly matters: For now, we can’t stop thinking about Watson’s own gorgeous debut.
