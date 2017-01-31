Katherine Heigl’s Baby Is Pretty Stinkin’ Cute In This Snoozing Snap

It's been a rough week. Maybe you could use an adorable baby photo right about now? We've got just the thing: the precious photo Katherine Heigl posted of her infant son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. The kid is only a month old, happens to be ridiculously cute, and likes naps. A lot. Here he is snoozing on the shoulder of that other Josh Kelley, his musician father. Kelley Sr., incidentally, just had a birthday.
"How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake!" Heigl, who also has two daughters with the singer, wrote on Instagram. "Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born! Happy Birthday to the sexiest, funniest, smartest, most talented, charming man I have ever met! Oh and he's not too shabby in the Dad department either... is there ANYTHING the man can not do??!!!" We'll assume that's a rhetorical question. As Heigl says, it looks like he's got this Dad thing down — which is good, considering he'll probably be stuck in that position for quite a while.
