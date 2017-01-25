Katherine Heigl’s Month-Old Baby Boy Is Adorable, Unsurprisingly

The first photos of Katherine Heigl's newborn baby with husband Josh Kelley are here! Joshua Bishop, born on December 20, makes his grand debut with a family photo shoot in People magazine this week. "We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!" admits Heigl, 38, and it's easy to see why. "With a newborn, you’re forced to be still… and you have this beautiful reason to do that." She adds, "This little boy is going to have all these girls fawning over him." The actress calls finding out she was pregnant with Joshua Jr. a "surprise." He joins Heigl's two beautiful daughters — she adopted Naleigh, 8, from South Korea in 2009 and Adelaide, 4, from Louisiana in 2012. Conceiving a third child wasn't specifically in the plan. "I knew I wanted to expand our family, I knew I wanted to have more children," she explained. "I just didn’t know how we were going to go about that." After having experienced both birth and adoption, Heigl is feeling open to having a fourth child in whichever way it happens. "I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air," she said. "And I’m okay with that!" One thing's certain: Heigl is in love with her ever-expanding family.
