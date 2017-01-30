Hilary Duff Opens Up About Breakup With Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff isn't one to divulge details about her love life. While she may occasionally offer glimpses on social media, she has no problem keeping everyone guessing. That is, until now. In the February issue of Cosmopolitan, the 29-year-old actress spoke openly about ex-boyfriend and personal trainer, Jason Walsh. "I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?" she said, as noted by E News. Back in November, the Younger star made headlines when she posted a "Date Night" captioned photo on Instagram with Walsh. "I was like, 'Fuck it. He's my boyfriend,'" she said. The two reportedly split three months later. "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything," she said. "It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband." In any case, there will always be another man in her life. She and ex-husband, Mike Comrie also have a 4-year-old son, Luca. The two exes always alert one another when dating someone new. "I don't want to talk too much about that. But yeah, we do. We feel like it's respectful to keep everybody in the loop." On Saturday, Duff made it red carpet official with new boyfriend, Matthew Koma, at a SAG Awards pre-party. Judging from her Cosmo interview, it seems this new romance may have crept up on her. "I'm not coming down on myself like, 'Oh, you've got to get out there.' It'll happen again, I have my whole life ahead of me."
Well, you know what they say, love happens when you least expect it.
