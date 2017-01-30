This is Chrissy Metz's new boyfriend.
The This Is Us star and Josh Stancil, a cameraman on the show, made their red carpet debut at a SAG Awards party this weekend. But while Metz is just now showing off her new beau, the relationship is not exactly new. Back in October, Metz told People that she wanted to keep her relationship private, for Stancil's sake.
"It was just organic," she said of her relationship, "and I’m grateful for that because I know it’s difficult to be dating and in the spotlight and having things change.”
Metz introduced her boyfriend to the world very quietly, choosing not to post any photos of them together to her own social media accounts. Last month, Metz explained that she wanted Stancil to be able to keep his anonymity.
Advertisement
"Here’s the thing, like, he needs to have his own life," Metz told Entertainment Tonight of her four-month relationship. "I don’t want him roped into mine, so I just want to protect him.”
Advertisement