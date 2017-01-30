I'm going to give you a gift right now: James Marsden has a son. Yes, the actor who wooed you in The Notebook and earned your empathy on HBO's Westworld has a 15-year-old son named Jack Marsden. The smaller Marsden attended the red carpet with his SAG Awards-nominated father, and the internet is struggling to make sense of it.
First, not many of us knew Marsden even had a son. The 43-year-old actor is relatively private, so the public isn't too familiar with his immediate family. Jack Marsden is a product of his father's 11-year marriage to Lisa Linde, which ended in 2011.
Second, Twitter users are stunned that the youthful-looking actor has a teenage son. Last we checked, Marsden wasn't a day over 30. (He's actually 43, but the fact remains.)
finding out james marsden has a 15 year old son just ruined my night— hannah (@hannahwhale_) January 29, 2017
James Marsden does not look old enough to have a 16 year old son! #sagawards2017 #hotdad— Becky Gomez (@BeckBG) January 29, 2017
James Marsden has a 15 year old son. This is upsetting. pic.twitter.com/2BYljYl85x— Joy Puder (@JoyPuder) January 29, 2017
Moreover, Jack Marsden — the younger one — is really cool. He wore sunglasses on the red carpet. When I was 15, I could barely wear sunglasses outside. Oh, and the younger Marsden's glasses are Gucci. How's that for badass?
"I'm just trying to keep up with him," Marsden told a People interviewer on the red carpet. The elder Marsden is dressed in traditional fashion — white shirt, bow tie, etc. Jack wears all black, plus a gold bracelet, a shock of platinum hair, and those aforementioned sunglasses. I love you, James, but your son is cooler than you.
