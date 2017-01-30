I'm going to give you a gift right now: James Marsden has a son. Yes, the actor who wooed you in The Notebook and earned your empathy on HBO's Westworld has a 15-year-old son named Jack Marsden. The smaller Marsden attended the SAG Awards with his nominated father, and the internet is struggling to make sense of it. First, not many of us knew Marsden even had a son. The 43-year-old actor is relatively private, so the public isn't too familiar with his immediate family. Jack Marsden is a product of his father's 11-year marriage to Lisa Linde, which ended in 2011. Second, Twitter users are stunned that the youthful-looking actor has a teenage son. Last we checked, Marsden wasn't a day over 30. (He's actually 43, but the fact remains.)
Advertisement
finding out james marsden has a 15 year old son just ruined my night— hannah (@hannahwhale_) January 29, 2017
James Marsden does not look old enough to have a 16 year old son! #sagawards2017 #hotdad— Becky Gomez (@BeckBG) January 29, 2017
James Marsden has a 15 year old son. This is upsetting. pic.twitter.com/2BYljYl85x— Joy Puder (@JoyPuder) January 29, 2017
Moreover, Jack Marsden — the younger one — is really cool. He wore sunglasses on the red carpet. When I was 15, I could barely wear sunglasses outside. Oh, and the younger Marsden's glasses are Gucci. How's that for badass? "I'm just trying to keep up with him," Marsden told a People interviewer on the red carpet. The elder Marsden is dressed in traditional fashion — white shirt, bow tie, etc. Jack wears all black, plus a gold bracelet, a shock of platinum hair, and those aforementioned sunglasses. I love you, James, but your son is cooler than you. Watch the full video, below.
Watch Refinery29's Facebook Live red carpet show below:
Advertisement