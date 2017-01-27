If You’re Still Dreaming Of Running Away To Canada, Here’s Your Chance

Oh, Canada. You seem so appealing right about now, for so many reasons. We know migrating north forever probably isn't the wisest idea, but a quick getaway? Sign us up. Especially when it's a deal this good: a four-night, three-day train trip from Toronto to Vancouver for $397.
Via Rail Canada is offering this cross-country journey on a train called the Canadian, according to PopSugar. And the scenery along the way is spectacular. "Leave the city centre behind and glide through gentle prairie fields, rugged lake country, and picturesque towns to the snowy peaks of the majestic Rockies," Via Rail's website states. You can already traverse the entire U.S. by train for just a few hundred dollars. Now's your chance to visit our friendlier neighbors via rail, and check two major Canadian cities off your bucket list. Watch the Via Rail video below to get excited for your Canadian adventure.
