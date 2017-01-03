Read This If You Need To Get Away But Have No $$$

If you want to get away from it all in 2017 (fair), but aren't ready to shell out on air travel — not to mention deal with being stuffed in like a sardine, or have to listen to unruly crazies — consider taking a cross-country train. It's old-fashioned, it takes a long time, and the food in the dining car is subpar, but it's the best way to see a lot of the most beautiful scenery in the United States for super-cheap. How cheap? Travel blogger and expert Derek Low calculated that this train route — from San Francisco to New York — could only cost $213 if you do it without stopovers. It would take four days and you'd ride the California Zephyr and the Lake Shore Limited routes. If you have time to spare, a scenic ride through the Rockies and Sierra Nevadas sure beats being stuck in a tin can in the sky. The route also has an extended-trip offer, which is $429 for a 15-day rail pass, which would give you more time to see the cities along the way, such as Salt Lake City, Denver, and Chicago. If you're mostly coastal — or hardly leave your small town — this could be your ticket to the America you haven't seen. Don't miss the Instagram hashtag #californiazephyr for travel photos and videos that will make you want to hop aboard. Some of our favorites, below.
