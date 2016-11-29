On a flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Allentown, Pennsylvania last Tuesday, a man went on a pro-Trump rant on a Delta plane, calling his opponents "Hillary bitches." On Monday, Chief Executive Ed Bastian denounced this man's actions, saying he would have been kicked off if the airline employees had witnessed them, The New York Times reports.
Bastian wrote in a memo sent to Delta staff and published on Delta’s website that the man "will never again be allowed on a Delta plane." He also promised a refund to everyone on the flight.
.@Delta CEO writes memo to staff over intimidation from Trump-supporting passenger: "He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane." pic.twitter.com/DMJwneg0a5— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 28, 2016
In the rant, which was caught on video, the man yells, "We got some Hillary bitches on here? Come on man, Trump! Donald Trump is your president, every goddamn one of you. If you don't like it, too bad."
WATCH: Trump supporter calls women "Hillary Bitches" on flight to Allentown. Spoke to Emma Baum who shot video, @Delta did nothing. pic.twitter.com/2ZBjNCurNM— Yashar (@yashar) November 25, 2016
Delta has come under fire recently for not letting black women doctors help patients in need of medical treatment, but people are happier with the airline after this move.
Finally Delta Airlines does the right thing. pic.twitter.com/BrRNGs6tHs— RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) November 28, 2016
Boom. Proud of @Delta great job https://t.co/wnbfz4vaxd— Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) November 28, 2016
