Passenger Who Went On A Pro-Trump Rant Has Been Banned From Delta Forever

Suzannah Weiss
On a flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Allentown, Pennsylvania last Tuesday, a man went on a pro-Trump rant on a Delta plane, calling his opponents "Hillary bitches." On Monday, Chief Executive Ed Bastian denounced this man's actions, saying he would have been kicked off if the airline employees had witnessed them, The New York Times reports.

Bastian wrote in a memo sent to Delta staff and published on Delta’s website that the man "will never again be allowed on a Delta plane." He also promised a refund to everyone on the flight.
In the rant, which was caught on video, the man yells, "We got some Hillary bitches on here? Come on man, Trump! Donald Trump is your president, every goddamn one of you. If you don't like it, too bad."
Delta has come under fire recently for not letting black women doctors help patients in need of medical treatment, but people are happier with the airline after this move.
