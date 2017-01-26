Hold the phone. No, hold our purse. After years of cultivating what's turned out to be one of the most coveted accessories brands on the scene, American brand Mansur Gavriel is graduating from sold-out bucket bags and footwear to clothes. Starting this fall, you'll now be able to rep the minimalist brand from head-to-toe. The label broke the news this morning in an email that nearly crashed our servers. Just kidding — but we're just really stoked for this, okay? Designers Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, who were last year's recipients of the CFDA-awarded Accesories Designer of the Year title, acknowledged their successes to Business of Fashion about their next project. "Creatively, we were always ready. We had such fast growth with the bags that we felt that we needed to be operationally prepared. Now the time is right." We couldn't agree more. And we bet you'll cosign our approval if you've ever experienced the gut-wrenching heartbreak of being this close to getting your hands on one of these bad boys after months on a stalled waiting list.
Alright, so the collection is set to debut next season at NYFW spring 2018, so we've got a minute until we can actually buy what's set to be our next workwear obsession. But the good news is the brand is shifting to a see-now, buy-now model, which hopefully means it'll be easier to add some Mansur Gavriel to our wardrobes moving forward. Of the transition, the duo couldn't be more excited to be closer to their loyal customer base. "We want to create a full world for our consumers and are thrilled to grow our product offering to include ready-to-wear," they explained in an official press release. "Our decision to simultaneously switch to a consumer-focused calendar is also exciting. We're looking forward to offering our customers such immediacy." Designers Rebecca Minkoff, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Opening Ceremony, and more have experimented with the new idea in varying degrees. While we don't have any legitimate evidence of what's to come just yet, we suggest fans and accessories aficionados look to one-off items the brand has created for past Fashion Week presentations to predict (or scope out) any signature styles and aesthetics that may await them come September. However, the brand has extended the lease on their temporary boutique in New York's shopping district of Soho, and turned the space into "a fully immersive Candy Shop environment" that's open to the public starting February 15. So, if you're looking for us, that's where we'll be.
Advertisement