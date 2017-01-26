These Are The Most Dangerous States For Online Dating

Poor Washington, D.C. As if it didn't already have enough crap to deal with, our nation's capital has just been named the nation's capital of unsafe right-swipes. Yep, D.C. tops the list of most dangerous states for online dating, according to a new report conducted by the odd pairing of highspeedinternet.com and home security company Safewise. And it's not even technically a state, guys. For the report, researchers examined dating-world woes in each state, such as the CDC numbers on STD prevalence as well as rates for cyber crimes and violent crimes as according to the FBI. They also took into account demographic info from Gallup as well as other stat sources. The result of all this number-crunching puts Alaska and Louisiana in the top three most dangerous locales, alongside D.C. The winners in terms of safety? Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. Fascinating. The report also notes a strong correlation between rates of STDs and those of violent crime, and credits Vermont's "robust sex education" for perpetuating safe dating, online and otherwise, throughout the state. No surprise there, seeing as Vermont has a low rate of church attendance — and regular church attendance correlates with STD prevalence. "As you might suspect, when you don’t discuss sex, STDs happen," the researchers write. We couldn't agree more. Check out the full list of the safest and most dangerous states for online dating below. Maybe it's time to plan a move north? We hear Canada's pretty cool, too.
Top 10 Safest States for Online Dating
1. Vermont
2. Maine
3. New Hampshire
4. Utah
5. Idaho
6. Wyoming
7. West Virginia
8. Connecticut
9. Minnesota
10. New Jersey
Top 10 Most Dangerous States for Online Dating 1. D.C.
2. Alaska
3. Louisiana
4. New Mexico
5. Nevada
6. South Carolina
7. Arkansas
8. Tennessee
9. North Carolina
10. Alabama
