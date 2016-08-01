This story was originally published on February 25, 2016.



Sara was the girl in college who helped troubleshoot for friends who had never orgasmed and who told women in her life who were squeamish about letting a guy go down on them, “You should let him, it’s awesome.” Now a 25-year-old musician living in Chicago, Sarah has always had “a really healthy relationship with sex,” she says, a fact that she credits, in part, to the sex education she received while growing up. “It was pretty thorough. I got all the basic info about how to be safe,” she recalls, “but also a baseline confidence and a set of expectations about how I want my body to be treated as a sexually active person.”



Compare that with Jennifer, a 31-year-old educator who grew up in Alabama. She learned about sex — or, rather, not having sex — in a ninth-grade class taught by her school football coach who doubled as a health teacher and tripled as the driver’s ed instructor. “He basically said, ‘Don’t do it. This is HIV, here are pictures of STDs, and if you don’t want to get pregnant, you have to abstain,’” says Jennifer. “Throughout all of this, he never said the word sex once and I certainly learned sex wasn’t something okay to do or talk about.” The legacy of that lesson, or non-lesson, lingered for years, she says. “Even when I was engaged for six years in my 20s, I couldn’t talk about sex or pleasure with my partner. I was so embarrassed about that, but I just couldn’t shake all the messages I had growing up.”



Both of these young women belong to the same generation and grew up attending public schools in the same country. Yet Jennifer’s and Sara’s experiences of sex education and the effect it would have on their lives could not be more different. In the United States, where education is (for the most part) a state and local responsibility, there is no continuity about how — or even if — sex education must be addressed.



“The landscape is essentially a patchwork of state and local policies that differ from state to state, county to county, and sometimes, school to school,” says Diana Rhodes, director of public policy for Advocates for Youth, an organization that champions comprehensive sex ed.