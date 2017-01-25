Britney Spears’ Got Fifth Harmony Jokes

Did Britney Spears just get her little sister a huge new gig — on accident? Yesterday, the pop star shared a meme poking fun at the recent Fifth Harmony shake-up. Member Camila Cabello quit last month to go solo, and the girl group has been fielding jokes about changing their name to "Fourth Harmony" ever since. Spears, however, might have the perfect solution.
"My sister is now the fifth member," she joked on Instagram. Yes, that's singer and former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears on the left. Lo and behold, that just might work out. Fifth Harmony noted their approval in a comment. "We've got plenty of room for a sixth," they posted on Instagram. But wait: Aren't there only four of them? Is there a new secret fifth member? Or are they trying to lure Britney herself to join up, too? Good luck with that, ladies.
