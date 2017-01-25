Britney Spears Posting Her Awkward First Snapchat Stories Is All Of Us

Britney Spears may have quite a bit of experience in front of cameras, but she's a total newbie to Snapchat — and it shows. She posted two fantastically awkward stories to Instagram Tuesday. One shows her staring into the camera with a duck face then taking us all by surprise by whipping her tongue out at the end. "A little late on Snapchat," she captioned an Instagram video. "My kids showed me last week. It's great because it makes you feel pretty!"
In case that wasn't enough humor, she captioned the second with a pun: "true story." In it, a mouse-faced Britney describes driving through the Vegas heat then suddenly seeing snow in Red Rock Canyon.
While this may have been her first solo foray into Snapchat, she also shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend Sam Asghari with dog faces on Instagram two weeks ago.
Whatever makes you feel pretty, Britney.
