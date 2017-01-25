Justin Timberlake Says Jessica Biel Told Him About His Oscar Nomination

Ryan Gosling's not the only one who's made the transition from Mickey Mouse Club star to legit Oscar contender. His old pal Justin Timberlake was nominated for his first-ever Oscar nomination yesterday, fetching a Best Song nomination for Trolls' "Can't Stop The Feeling" Dude's come a long way from singing about baby-back wings. In an interview with Deadline, Timberlake, who co-wrote the song alongside Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster, revealed that it was wife Jessica Biel who shared the good news yesterday morning. (What, he didn't sit through that whole video presentation at the crack of dawn?) “I was recovering from a late night at the studio so when I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me which was even sweeter,” the singer shared. “We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’ Obviously it was a great year for Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I’m having a pinch-yourself moment. "I’m really humbled by the whole thing," he added. "I think most of all, I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song. Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling. For the Academy to recognize this song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself.” If Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel doesn't demand some sort of Justin-and-Ryan reunion dance number during the show, we'll be so disappointed.
