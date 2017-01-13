Jessica Biel Always Knew She Was Going To Marry Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel had a good feeling about husband Justin Timberlake right from the start. And it had a little something to do with his telephone etiquette. When Biel appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden, she revealed that she and Timberlake didn't kiss for a long time because he was on tour. Despite all that non-kissing, however, they still managed to put their mouths to good use. "We were talking on the phone, like normal pre-teens do," Biel said. "We were just chatting on the phone for hours." It was these talks that inspired Biel to write a very telling email to her producing partner Michelle Purple. "It's literally, like, 'OK, I can't make that meeting so I have to cancel,'" Biel explained. "'Also I know I'm gonna marry this man, you can't tell anybody but your husband.'" Basically, Biel knew she was going to marry Timberlake after one particularly amazing conversation. But don't try to ask her what it was about. "I have no idea why I wrote that email," she said. "I don't know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email." We hope Timberlake, who Biel married in 2012, is more amused by that note than he was by her recent baby news.
