Jill Soloway Just Made An Important Statement About Rape In Media

Jill Soloway is done watching ham-handed representations of sexual assault in media. The Emmy-winning Transparent creator was speaking at a panel at Sundance when she called on all male directors to stop making movies about rape. “I would like to make a blanket ask to cis men to please stop making movies about rape, stop portraying rape,” Soloway said during a panel put together by Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival, which celebrates women in film. “We get it, guys. You want us to stay inside because you want us to be afraid we’re going to get raped. We get it! Stop making movies and TV shows about rape. Let women make those movies if they want to.”
Her stance is no surprise — Soloway has long been committed to toppling the patriarchy — but that doesn't make it any less welcome. Obviously, there is a difference between depiction and endorsement. But too often, rape and sexual assault are used as cheap plot-advancing devices that are used to titillate or show a male character's advancement. Game of Thrones, particularly, has been terrible in this area. So we stand behind Soloway, 100%. Women or survivors of sexual assault should be the ones depicting it. Those who haven't lived through that experience are at best doing trauma karaoke and at worst using the pain of others for a cheap thrill. It's irresponsible media, and we need our creative class to now be better than ever.
