On Tuesdays, The Kardashians Wear Burgundy

They're the fashion commandments we can't stop ourselves from constantly quoting, no matter how hard we try. "You can't wear a tank top two days in a row," or "We only wear jeans or track pants on Fridays," and, of course, the most important and fetch-iest of all: "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." Now, we don't exactly stick to these at all. (Seriously, we've already lost count of how many times we've worn jeans this month). Still, when the opportunity presents itself, one must always invoke the dress code of Mean Girls — hence the emergence of what we're calling Burgundy Tuesday.
We know the Kardashian-Jenners love a good uniforms. They pretty much made lampshading a thing (or, at least a trend that merited its own nomenclature). They rep their family businesses whenever possible, whether that means previewing Calabasas track pants or rocking Good American denim. And they roll up to functions all wearing the same designer. Coordinating their outfits is never out of the realm of possibility, and they lean into it pretty hard. Exhibit A: Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself alongside sisters Khloé and Kylie Jenner, the trio clad in matching shades of burgundy — though a day early, monochromatic dress codes still apply. Each sibling had their own riff on the designated color, although they were all heavy on the athleisure. Khloé went for striped track pants, while Kourtney and Kylie preferred to go monochromatic. (The former's were fashioned out of velvet, while the latter's were classic jersey.) Khloé and Kylie topped off their outfits with Champion sweatshirts, while Kourtney slipped on a satin-look bomber. It's probably a little more casual than what Regina George originally envisioned, but we're sure she'd be pleased with their interpretation.
