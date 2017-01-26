DIY Your Little Heart Out With These 6 Valentine’s Day Gift Hacks

If the approach of Valentine's Day, with its decadent parade of sleek date-night dresses, gold heart speckled Starbucks cups, and adorably whimsical Lush products, have you frantically reevaluating your February budget, don't panic. Cupid's signature holiday is about joining hearts, not breaking bank accounts. And, as we all learned way back in the day, the best gifts carry the heaviest sentimental weight. So we're bringing you six simple hacks for crafting a devastatingly sweet Valentine's DIY. From personalizing a bottle of your partner's favorite wine to bursting into spontaneous musical declarations of love (and everything in-between), we've got you covered. These gifts will make for an easily achieved, extra meaningful gesture. Don't mind us, but we're super partial to the dessert picnic basket idea, especially ones prepped with root beer float ingredients. Watch the video above to learn more about Lucie's top V-Day DIY tips. And let us know if you have any other great DIY gifts on your list this year.
Advertisement